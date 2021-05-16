Annual Winter Cotillion faces change in scenery, white dresses fill Oglebay’s patio

In its 40 years, this is the first the Viennese Winter Ball was held outside

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) An annual event that’s never been caught outdoors before, faced new elements Sunday!

This year is the 40th Anniversary of the Viennese Winter Ball, but did you catch that? Winter… but we’re not in snow anymore.

Like many things, COVID postponed the ball for 2021 until May.

Thinking outside of the box, hosting an event in a pandemic, really meant thinking outside.

What is normally a two-weekend event, the cotillion transformed into a spring gala at Oglebay’s West Spa Patio. White dresses decked the halls but no winter weather in sight!

With the gorgeous temps, cotillion organizers say the plan, 10-months in the making, came together beautifully.

“We could have done the easy thing this year. We could have cancelled and moved on to next year. But this year we felt that we needed to honor the seniors. We felt there’s been so much taken away from them, that they deserve some pomp and circumstance.” Ellen Culler, Co-chairman of the Viennese Winter Ball

The Gala has two goals; to fundraise for the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and to honor 20 area seniors who have volunteered for the symphony. Both went off without a hitch, or a drop of rain, Sunday.