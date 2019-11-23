Another successful Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway is in the books

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was the Bethlehem Apostolic Church’s 29th Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway Saturday.

Doors opened at 11a.m. but people reportedly started waiting in the cold for their turkeys as early as 7 a.m.

Residents, such as Charles Coffman of Martins Ferry, take this giveaway very seriously.

I’m out here hunting turkey. Can’t you see we got all this orange cameo on? We’re going turkey hunting! Charles Coffman, Martins Ferry resident

Pastor Darrell Cummings says the church gave away more than 300 turkeys, along with all the fixings.

Winter clothing was also handed out.

Then some people need the coats — So, hopefully we have enough that somebody leaves here with a happy thanksgiving. Pastor Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Apostolic Church

Residents from all over brought bags, boxes and baskets.

Those items were loaded up by community volunteers and then carried out by local first responders, including Wheeling P.D. Wheeling Fire and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department.

We’ll help them carry their boxes out. We’ll get them down the steps. We’re more than happy to do that. That’s what we’re here for. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Thanks to the giveaway, more than 800 people will have a full fridge Saturday evening.

And come Thursday, rest assured, Charles will have a full belly.

My wife makes a beautiful thanksgiving dinner. We’re going to do a ‘pie out’ like a Bordas & Bordas commercial pie. Charles Coffman, Martins Ferry resident

Next month, Bethlehem Apostolic Church will hold its annual Christmas Giveaway.

However, it will be the first year without the Ohio Valley Medical Center as a main sponsor.

Nevertheless, Pastor Cummings says he will make the event happen.

It’s gonna be alright. God has made a way for 29 years — he will make a way again. Pastor Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Apostolic Church

With the annual Christmas Giveaway losing one of its main sponsors, the Ohio County Sheriff Office will host a toy drive at Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands on December 12 from 5-9 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES