WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars has came and gone but the event is still the talk of the town.

It was another successful year for the Augusta Levy fundraiser, which raised almost $35,000 to help Ohio Valley kids with autism.

Thousands packed the Capitol Theatre Saturday evening to watch some local celebrities “shake a leg” on stage.

7News Anchors Brooke Chaplin and Kathryn Ghion both participated in the competition. Brooke danced and Ghion was a co-host.