Apollo Pro Cleaning and Restoration gives back to the community

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – One local business is giving back to the community.

The CEO and President, Anthony Mougianis, has a motto he lives by: “We can never pay back, we can only Pay Forward and we must token per token and dollar per dollar.”

So for the month of November they are paying it forward by giving back to the community.

Apollo Pro Cleaning and Restoration is Placing Hats, Gloves & Scarves in downtown Steubenville for anyone who is in need of them throughout the winter months.

Earlier in the month, they also visited the Jefferson County Humane Society and donated blankets, food, baskets, laundry detergent & much more.

And they are continuing with canned goods for the food pantry at the Salvation Army in Steubenville.

On Thanksgiving, they will be donating an entire Thanksgiving Feast to the Friendship room for all those who would like a hot delicious meal.

