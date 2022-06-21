WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Appalachian Outreach is getting a helping hand from a New Jersey couple.

The couple collected a bunch of items with their church’s help. They dropped off a truck load of canned foods, clothing, household essentials, and boxes filled with baby items. It’s all to help those in need.

The nonprofit organization says they’re thankful for any donation they get, especially this one.

“It means the world to us. It takes a community to take care of a community, and this is what we need. We need volunteers. We need people who care about other people, and this is what it takes. It really takes others caring about others to be able to give back.” Wendy Tronka, executive director of Appalachian Outreach

Praying Pelican Missions helped Appalachian Outreach unload the truck full of donations.

Appalachian Outreach encourages anyone in need to stop by Hidden Treasures in Wheeling or contact them at (304) 830-5197.