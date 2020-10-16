Appalachian Outreach that’s served families for decades finds new home

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A charity is it’s 20th year of lending to people living in poverty or recovering from a disaster, giving them a helping hand. It’s just moved into its new location.

Appalachian Outreach is behind all this. The co-founder of it says this is one charity that meets the needs of their neighbors and other West Virginians. But there’s not many others like them in our state.

And just like that… this charity has moved in to its new home in Wheeling.

“We feel we could be a very active presence here of helping meet some of the needs of the local community and still maintain our mission and go where no one else does.” Rose Hart, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Appalachian Outreach

Appalachian Outreach does just what it sounds like. It reaches out to families and people living in poverty in ways that help them in this Mountain State.

Even when tragedy hits, there there to help, which is exactly what they’ve done for the last 20 years.

“It was a very simple, what do we do for our own neighbors in need?” Rose Hart, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Appalachian Outreach

In moments of disasters, Appalachian Outreach can be there alongside first responders, the red cross, salvation army, and clean up crews. And then this charity steps in… with furniture and just the help to get you back in your home.

“That’s what we do… we consider ourselves a fourth responder.” Rose Hart, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Appalachian Outreach

Founders say they start you off with your basic things you need just to make life more affordable for this community. Even in other parts of the state.

But the co-founder says donations, both financial and material, are welcome. Something that she says they depend a lot on just to keep the lights on and to ship things.

“The biggest thing we need right now to help everybody… we need donations of furniture.” Rose Hart, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Appalachian Outreach

Just keep the things you donate, she says, clean, nice, no holes, tears, or broken parts.

“Respect the dignity of the person who is going to receive it and let it be something worth while for them.” Rose Hart, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Appalachian Outreach

Even if it’s just a little you have to give that means a lot to this charity.

“It’s everything to me because God put us here to share with one another… none of it belongs to any of us any where. It’s all a part of God’s creation.” Rose Hart, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Appalachian Outreach

If you’d like to donate, just mail any material or money donation to P.O. Box 233, Glenn Dale, or you could stop in at 3643 Jacob Street, Wheeling.