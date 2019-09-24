Appreciation dinner held for local law enforcement

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – An appreciation dinner was held Monday evening for the brave men and women who put on a badge every morning.

Several members within local police departments were honored at Undo’s in Benwood, including Benwood Police Chief, Frank Longwell.

H. John Rogers, an attorney in New Martinsville — he put this thing together. But it’s just a gathering of some of the older officers that are in the law enforcement business. It’s good to meet and talk about old times. Chief Frank Longwell of the Benwood Police Department

Bellaire Police Chief, Dick Flanagan, also attended the dinner.