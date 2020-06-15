As economy reopens, importance of following guidelines increases

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – From the pool to tennis to even horseback riding, Oglebay is the perfect place to go to practice social distancing all while getting a breath of fresh air.

We have been extremely fortunate with the weather we’ve had so far this season. We have had guests from four or five different states. I’ve seen a lot of Pennsylvania, Maryland plates, Ohio, West Virginia of course. And everybody that’s been coming has been keeping their distance for the most part. Tyler Strough, Operations Manager – Oglebay Park

The environment is beautiful. You’ve got the clay courts, which are great and it couldn’t be any nicer and we’re able to keep our social distancing on the tennis court and lots of hand sanitizer in between when we switch. Rachel Pavilach, tennis player

And as things continue to open up, the Ohio County Health Department warns that community members should still be cautious.

We could identify places where we saw cases—international travel, healthcare, the prison in Belmont County or a family associated with those three entities, but now we have community transmission. They have no correlation to no larger venue or organization that has cases, so we’re seeing community transmission. That in itself is a concern. Because once you see community transmission, you don’t know who has it, so you can’t physically go around it or avoid it or be cautious of it. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

As long as people follow the CDC guidelines, the Ohio Valley should be able to start to see a return to normalcy.

We all want to get out and we all want to do something else—do something regular or get into a routine that you’re used to, but you have to follow those guidelines. Wear a mask, wash your hands—it does help. It’s not 100 percent, but it does help with reducing the cases to the point where we can manage it until we have a treatment or until we have a vaccine, which will be a bit of a ways away. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

