‘As You Like It’ Catering offers free meals to children following school closings

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – His goal is not to make a difference or to prove a point, but to get students food who need it while they’re off school.

Bob Bailey, owner of ‘As You Like It’ Catering in Wheeling, will begin handing out food to families who need the extra help on Monday.

He says the meals will follow state guidelines by having the right amount of protein, grains, fruits and veggies the kids are required to have.

After posting his plans on social media, Bailey received a huge response from supporters wanting to help in any way they could.

The outpouring of people wanting to volunteer and do it really shows me what the Upper Ohio Valley is about. And that’s important because this is a rough time for everybody in the country and world and if our small community can come together safely and do something to help other people, then that makes it all worth it. Bob Bailey, owner – As You Like It Catering

Although Bailey is not asking for donations, if you would like to help in his efforts, you can send donations to the catering shop.

Donations will be used towards the purchasing of biodegradable containers for the lunches.

Families can begin picking up the food on Monday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

