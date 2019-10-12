Auggie’s 5k benefits Ohio Co. Animal Shelter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 21st Auggie’s 5k Run and Walk takes place Saturday morning.

The annual event benefits the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

Participants run and walk along the Wheeling Heritage Trail, beginning and ending at Warwood Middle School.

The first 200 runners and walkers who preregistered by October 1 received a free t-shirt, designed by Wheeling Park High School student, Kendal Rownd.

Hoodies and hats will be available for purchase this weekend.

Following the race, there will be refreshments and door prizes.

The ‘Top 3’ male and female finishers will receive a gift certificate and custom medallion, crafted by Sherry Stauver.