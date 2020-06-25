Augusta Levy closer to completing its permanent home

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first intensive autism treatment program in West Virginia hasn’t had a permanent home in two years, until now.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center has been inits temporary space since a fire destroyed their previous home in July of 2018.

Just two years later, their brand new space is almost complete.

You have to pinch me because it’s a dream come true for all of our staff, all of our students, all of our families. Angie Wood, Executive Director, Augusta Levy Learning Center

It’s a $2.5 million construction project that will be a major upgrade from the first location.

Right now there are only four classrooms for all 22 students, but that will double in the new space.

Four of the classrooms will be for early intervention and four others will be for preadolescent children.

This will be the first location where it’s specific for our kids needs. Angie Wood, Executive Director, Augusta Levy Learning Center

It also features a sensory room, living skills room, an outdoor space for gardening and even a playground.

In the living skills rooms, kids will learn about using the washer, dryer, dish washer and making their bed.

It’s been really tough. We’ve been running on constant adrenaline for the past two years, just trying to make sure that we have a space where we can serve the kids temporary and making sure they’re needs are met, and planning for another change. Angie Wood, Executive Director, Augusta Levy Learning Center

Augusta Levy has been offering one-on-one ABA services to children with autism for 15 years. Now, they are grateful to the community that has helped the program expand.

The amount of love and support that we have from our community, it’s indescribable. To say we are grateful would be an understatement. We would not be here without our community. Angie Wood, Executive Director, Augusta Levy Learning Center

Wood has hopes they will help twice as many kids in five-years-time.

Augusta Levy is expected to move in to the new facility at the end of August or beginning of September.