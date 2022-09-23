WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hoorah 2 Heroes, a team of local law enforcement officials, presented the Augusta Levy Learning Center with a $7,500 check Friday.



Each year, the group puts on the Horrah 2 Heroes Law Enforcement Hill Raiser Endurance Challenge,

a 12-hour endurance race that courses through the “peaks and truffs” of the Highlands.

The event is sponsored by the Ohio County Commission, Brew Keepers, Liberty Distribution, and other businesses in the tri-state area.

Money raised from the endurance challenge goes directly to the Augusta Levy Learning Center — the first intensive autism treatment program in the state of West Virginia.