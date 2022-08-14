WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the longest-standing festivals at Oglebay is embracing Lebanese culture once again.

The 89th Annual Lebanese Festival is back after a two-year hiatus and, as usual, the festival was packed. People, young and old, had all kinds of festivities to enjoy. They tasted some authentic Lebanese food, danced to live music, and had fun games and activities to get into.

The festival also offered a variety of vendors at the Church Marketplace and held a Maronite Catholic Liturgy.

It’s something that even organizers look forward to every year.

“It is a fun event. This is an all day fun event because there’s something here for everyone. There’s plenty of seating and delicious pastries, and food to sit down, and relax. There’s a lot for the children to do. It is an all-day fun event.” Liz Murad, Lebanese Festival Committee Chairperson

The festival is the largest fundraiser of the year for the historic church in Wheeling: Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church, which is West Virginia’s only Maronite Catholic Church.