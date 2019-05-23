Baboon tries to get into house

A Chacma Baboon, commonly known as a Cape Baboon, was caught on camera attempting to break into a home near a nature preserve in the village of Simons Town recently.

The video shows the baboon coming right up to the camera and retreating after seeing the homeowner through the window.

He then jumps on the roof and roams around up there, looking for a way inside.

According to the homeowner, this happens a few times a year and these baboons will break into homes and trash kitchens in search of food.

The town even has a “baboon hotline” to cal when this happens since this type of baboon is a protected species.

When you call the hotline, a team will come and coax them back into the wild.