Backpacks needed for foster kids and you can help

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF)

This year, WTRF has chosen a special project for our Founder’s Day Of Caring.

On Friday, June 14, we will be asking for people to donate backpacks for an organization called Foster Hope Ohio Valley.

Their motto is “A trash bag is not a suitcase.”

Right now, children in foster care often have only 10 minutes’ notice to gather up their belongings and be ready to go to their next placement.

So Foster Hope Ohio Valley has a mission: to give these kids a nice receptacle for their belongings, and consequently to give them dignity.

Here’s where you can come out and meet WTRF employees on Friday and perhaps donate a back pack or tote bag, hopefully with some toiletries inside such as a hairbrush, toothbrush, toothpaste and more.

-Elm Grove Riesbecks–10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-St. Clairsville Riesbeck’s– 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-WTRF TV, 96 16th Street, Wheeling–10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Vagabond Kitchen, Market Street, Wheeling–10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We will welcome you and greatly appreciate your donations.