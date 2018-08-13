Back to School: Backpack safety for your student

It’s an essential every student needs, a backpack. Depending on what Ohio Valley school your child attends, there are different policies for how your student carries their materials.

In Ohio County students will head back to the classroom, many with a brand new way to carry their books.

“Now you will see some students just weighed down,” said Meredith Dailer, associate principal at Wheeling Park High School

At Woodsdale Elementary, every student has a locker, that way they aren’t carrying that heavy load all day. Doctors recommend kids carry no more than 10% to 15% of their body weight, so if your child’s bag is looking heavy, check what is inside.

“Sometimes they bring they shouldn’t have, things that might distract them, so that’s another plus to us being able to have them kept in the locker, that they don’t have those items in the classroom to distract them from learning,” said Ashlea Minch, Principal, Woodsdale Elementary.

Minch added luckily they have not had any safety issues. “Occassionally, if a parent uses their backpack for something, you know that could be a concern, but typically there’s no danger with us,” said Minch.

At the high school level, the bags are even bigger, and the students carry them all day. Students do a locker that they can choose to use, but logistically it is easier to keep their bags with them from class to class. The biggest concern, is bringing dangerous things inside.

Associate Principal Meredith Dailer said this school year there will still be two school resource officers, and there will be no metal detectors or extra backpack checks.

“We have probable cause that we think we may need to search a student, that is something that we have the capability of doing and do utilize in those situations, but we feel like we have a safe building, we haven’t had any issues that would present those types of concerns at this time, and hopefully it stays that way,” said Dailer.

For a lot of students their backpack is a way to express themselves, but they must follow dress code policy. Cell phones and technology are allowed, but there’s something new they’re looking for.

“The vapes at the end of the last school year did really become really popular. It’s a tough battle because they’re so small, they’re so discreet, they don’t give out big puffs of smoke or smell, so it’s a new battle that we’re facing,” said Dailer.

If your child does not have a backpack, each Ohio County School has extras for kids who might need one.