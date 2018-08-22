Band of the Week: John Marshall Monarchs

With this years high school football season kicking off in just over 24-hours, it’s time to showcase some of the areas top marching bands.

Each week throughout the season we will introduce you to a group of talented young musicians and performers from all over the Ohio Valley

This week’s CA House Music Band of the Week is the John Marshall Monarch Marching Band.

You can’t help falling in love with this year’s group. Their half-time show features an Elvis tribute with songs like ” Burning Love”, ” CC Rider” and of course, ” Can’t Help Falling in Love with You”.

There are fifty members in this years band including nearly twenty freshmen.

Tracy Filbin is in her 16th year as Band Director. She said she is impressed with this years group and their work ethic is second to none.

“This year’s group is really an exceptional group,” she continued. “We have a lot of new members. I thought it would be a struggle and they would need more time to accomplish what those in the past have done, but they’re troopers. They work super hard. They show on with music in 3 days. So they surpassed my goals”

Kailey Filben is this years field commander. She said it’s dedication that sets this years band apart.

“I really love this bands drive,” she added. “You really never hear them complain when we say go back to pre-set or when we are going to put pre-game on or put homecoming on the field or anything. They never really complain about wht we are doing. They are all very motivated.”

Game nights are busy for everyone, but junior Bradley Clark takes on double duty.

He plays trombone and offensive line. There is no break for him at half-time as he takes off the pads and performs with the band.

“It’s kind of fun being on both sides because I can see how hard the band works and the football team,” he said of his dual role.

Clark said it was family that inspired him to join the band.

“I just love making music. My uncle Tom was in the West Virginia University Marching Band,” he explained. “He played trombone too. I had a trombone for years and just playing the music makes me feel good.”

The entire band agrees that nothing compares to playing in front of a big crowd on a Friday Night.

