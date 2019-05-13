Bank robber apologizes, telling the judge, “I’m not a monster.”

Charles Gibson, who admitted he robbed banks in Bridgeport and St. Clairsville, had his attorney read a long letter of apology he’d written.

Gibson sat at his sentencing hearing Monday, dabbing at his eyes with a handkerchief as his defense attorney, Thomas Ryncarz, read Gibon’s letter to the court.

It said he apologized to the communities of Bridgeport and St. Clairsville, and said he knew it had a devastating ripple effect.

He said his “real crime was stealing a young lady’s sense of security at her workplace.”

The letter said he still recalls the fear in the bank teller’s eyes.

“I hope and pray nobody else has to ever look in a person’s eyes and see fear like I seen it in her eyes,” Gibson wrote. “It’s the worse feeling you can imagine. That feeling has been laying heavy on my consciousness ever since. I want the court to know I am not a monster.”

Judge John Vavra listened, then sentenced Gibson to the maximum, 16 years in prison.

Reading from Gibson’s criminal history, Judge Vavra noted that Gibson had committed 19 felonies in the 40 years he’s been an adult.

He said he has spent 80 percent of his adulthood behind bars, and read a long list of crimes he’s been convicted of.

Judge Vavra said it’s a wonder that other judges didn’t incarcerate him longer, considering his history.

“And according to the dates on that report, almost as soon as you get out, you commit another burglary.”

The judge told Gibson it’s almost as though he does it deliberately because he wants to be sent back to prison.

In his defense, Attorney Ryncarz said Gibson cooperated with law enforcement, and entered his guilty pleas quickly.

The judge noted that Gibson’s drugs of choice were heroin and meth.