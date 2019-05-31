Barnesville Hospital joins WVU Medicine family

A pair of area medical providers are teaming up. Barnesville Hospital announced Wednesday that it has entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Medicine effective June 1.

As a result of this relationship, WVU Medicine says they will be able to share more resources, which will allow for more efficient care in Belmont County.

WVU Medicine is West Virginia’s largest health system and private employer. However, its impact extends outside of the Mountain State with affiliates in Maryland, Pennsylvania and now in Ohio.

Barnesville Hospital is a 25-bed, critical access facility with approximately 250 staff members. It offers numerous inpatient and outpatient services, including radiology and sleep medicine.

Through the partnership with WVU Medicine, Barnesville Hospital will have access to specialists from nearby affiliates.

“We’re very excited to be working with WVU Medicine,” said David Phillips, CEO of Barnesville Hospital. “All of the advances that they have made, not only in clinical care but just the advances they are making in the field of health care itself. With the recent news of them entering into the payer arena with the acquisition of The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley, that is an area that we are definitely excited to be part of the WVU family moving forward.”

Under the terms of this agreement, Phillips has become an employee of WVU Hospitals. He will remain CEO of Barnesville Hospital.

Phillips says that for years, Belmont County residents have driven to West Virginia for years to seek health care. He believes this new partnership with WVU Medicine will help improve and sustain the hospital’s quality of care.

As for WVU, they explained why Barnesville Hospital was an ideal affiliate.

“Barnesville Hospital’s proximity to our member hospitals, including Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, made it a perfect fit for our System and the work we’re doing in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and its neighboring counties in Ohio,” said Albert L Wright, Jr., President and CEO of the WVU Health System.