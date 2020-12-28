Barnesville Manor families back home for the holidays after displaced by fire

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARNESVILLE, OH (WTRF) — Nearly all residents have been able to return to their apartments at Barnesville Manor where just three weeks prior a major fire displaced the 52 families. 

While the fire was confined, there was extensive water damage that EMA Director Dave Ivan said would take a month or more to repair. 

But to the joy of many and thanks to the quick work of the management company, those affected got the gift of some *normalcy* this Christmas by being able to spend the holidays in their homes. 

According to Executive Director Sharon Kesselring, the American Red Cross assisted more than 40 clients with direct financial assistance and all cases are now closed. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter