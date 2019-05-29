Barnesville's Summer Lunch Program is truly a no judgment zone Video

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - Barnesville's community summer lunch program is entering its eighth season.

It's led by people from churches, clubs and individuals.

They get no government funding.

They don't want any.

They lead with their heart, and take a lunch to every hungry kid they know about.

They make and deliver 300 lunches a day, five days a week, all summer.

Then they deliver them to low income apartment complexes all over Barnesville, Bethesda and Belmont.

They learned early on that it isn't enough to serve a free lunch and expect people to get there.

"When people are living in poverty, one of the things they lack is transportation," said Pastor Jean Cooper of the Main Street United Methodist Church. "To have the added burden of getting to a church to pick up food, it's just not going to happen."

So they deliver the lunches to the kids in apartment complexes.

It takes lunch bag packers, drivers, list-makers, shoppers, letter-writers and fund-raisers to make it happen.

And cooks.

Cooking hot dogs for 300 involved a steep learning curve.

"Oh it was a disaster!" recalls volunteer Lisa Goodhart. "I had put a bunch of hot dogs in, thinking they'd cook really good. And some of them came out huge. And so I learned that you don't put all the hot dogs in at once."

They take a livestock truck to Sam's Club for the weekly shopping.

They say it involves enormous amounts.

"Like 38 packs of hot dog buns," said Goodhart. "And 76 packs of hamburger buns, and 36 loaves of bread."

And they don't keep a list of clients.

It's all by choice.

"We have not kept a record of names or income levels or ages even," said Andy Woods, retired Presbyterian minister.

But they know there's a need.

"I had a little one ask me one time if I had any extra lunches," recalled Susan Groves, volunteer. "She said she wanted one to put under her bed son she would have food for the weekend."

They've made a conscious decision not to judge the parents.

"We shouldn't question why these kids don't have food," said Goodhart. "We should just say OK, here it is."

"Kids need food," said Jean Cooper. "And we can't hold them or their parents responsible. It's overwhelming when you live in poverty."

"I had a little girl come running up to me, saying, 'It's the lunch lady! It's the lunch lady! I love you, lunch lady!' " said Groves. "And that makes all the difference."

To donate to the program, you can mail contributions to "Summer Lunch Program, Barnesville Main UMC, 230 West Main Street, Barnesville, OH 43713.