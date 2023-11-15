WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A sign of God’s love…in the form of a box filled with canned goods.

That’s what the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple has delivered every Thanksgiving for 32 years…and they’re about to do it for a 33rd.

Trucks of food are already arriving for the Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway inside the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.

This Saturday, November 18 at 11 a.m., Bishop Darrell Cummings and many other volunteers will offer free meals and clothing to anyone in line for it.

Dr. Cummings says it’s much easier to feel thanks at Thanksgiving when you have a full table.

“No one is saying they’ve taken the thanks out of Thanksgiving. They sometimes say they’ve taken the Christ out of Christmas, but nobody says they take the thanks out of Thanksgiving. It’s that one holiday that is still about just giving thanks, just thankful for your family, thankful for whatever you have. You may not have what others have, but you have it.” Bishop Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

As with every year, the giveaway is first come-first serve as supplies last.

He calls it a community effort—with donations from Jebbia’s Market, Mountaineer Food Bank and many others, including all the individual people who opened their pantries to make the giveaway happen.