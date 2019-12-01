BCARL provides update in Belmont County hoarding case

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There are new developments in the shocking animal hoarding case out of Belmont County last week.

The last group of animals has been brought in, which includes German Shepherds and Labradors.

As Belmont County Animal Rescue League makes progress in finding their new furry friends a forever home, they also need some help from fellow animal lovers.

Potential adopters are already filling out applications for the German Shepherds, Chihuahuas and the Pekingese.





However, they hope potential adopters and fosters will gain more interest in the Labradors and Beagles.

Those medium size dogs, the beagles and the lab mixes, we could really use some more interest in those. Jennifer Woollard, BCARL Executive Director and Humane Agent

The animals were rescued from deplorable conditions Tuesday evening in Fairview and in just a few days, they all seem brighter and healthier.

We’re doing our very best to tend to their needs, get them fed, get them on a routine. Jim Leos, BCARL Vice President

After going through their resources, officials say they could use some specific items.

We could really use some Purina One chicken and rice if you could help us out with that, we’d greatly appreciate it. We could also use newspapers to line the crates with, and cleaning supplies. Bleach and things like that — laundry detergent. Jennifer Woollard, BCARL Executive Director and Humane Agent

The chickens have been adopted by a family with a farm and the goat has a new home as well.

Despite the large number of residents currently being housed at the Belmont County Animal Rescue League, officials say they need volunteers they most of all at this point.

We can use all the volunteers we can get, at least a couple times a day. Right now, we’re meeting around 8 a.m. And it takes us about two to three hours a day, in the morning. And then again in the evening. Right now ,we’re trying to meet 2:30, 3 o’clock, before it gets dark. Jennifer Woollard, BCARL Executive Director and Humane Agent

If you would like to adopt an animal, visit the Belmont County Animal Rescue League website to fill out an online application.

Latest Posts: