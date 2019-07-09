BDC cleans up local gas station for new business coming to Brooke County

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

Old buildings are being torn down for other businesses to come in and take their place in Brooke County.

The old gas station in Wellsburg used to be home to Snyder Marathon.

Now it is in the process of being torn down and ready for a new business to move in.

The evaluation of the site was from assessment grant money from the U.S. EPA.

The ground is currently torn up and the tanks have been removed.



The Marvin Six of the BDC said they do have a potential developer for the site but are not disclosing who it is at this time.

But he did say Brooke County Residents will be pleased!

Six also touched on the progress of Brooke Glass Site and said they are just waiting on some paper work before they start the demolition.