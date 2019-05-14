BDC Executive Director takes trip to China returns with possible investment opportunities

The trip to China was two-fold.

West Liberty University was exploring an opportunity to collaborate with investors in China on a few educational and healthcare initiatives.

The Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle was broadening an economic development initiative for the Northern Panhandle.

According to Executive Director of the BDC, Patrick Ford there are currently 27 countries with industries in West Virginia, and China has three of them.

He said this trip also has a lot to do with the tariffs on goods coming and going from China.

The U.S. trade deficit with China was $419 billion in 2018 said, Ford.

So he posed the question of why not explore opportunities for products currently manufactured in China, be manufactured in the U.S., specifically in the Northern Panhandle?