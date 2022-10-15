WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents, did you know 1 in 5 students reports being bullied? That’s according to the National Bullying Prevention Center.

This month, 7News is hoping you’ll help us do something about it.

WTRF has once again partnered with Bordas & Bordas for the “Be a Buddy Not a Bully” campaign in October. The campaign reminds parents to talk to their kids about bullying. Start by asking what it is? Why they think it happens? What can they do to be kind and include others?

“We’re really honored to partner with WTRF for the Be a Buddy, Not a Bully program. You know, going out into the schools and letting kids know that it’s a good idea to be friends with everyone, to be a buddy, not a bully, is really important in this day and age.”

JAMIE BORDAS, MANAGING PARTNER, BORDAS & BORDAS

Bordas added that this program goes hand-in-hand with the anti-bully award they give to high school seniors.