Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the holiday season creeping up on us, you may start to hear the ringing outside business and notice the iconic red kettle bells.

The Salvation Army’s Bell ringing begins In Ohio and Marshall County next week. You can find volunteers outside Kroger’s, Walmart, JCPenney, and the list goes on.

At the Highland Cabela’s next Saturday at 11 a.m. is their Red Kettle Kick Off where they will be announcing their red kettle chair for the Christmas season.

Captain Mark Van Meter, Commanding Officer of Salvation Army says this fundraiser is extremely important and they need bell ringers to help them put it on.

We will raise approximately $70,000 in our red kettle drive. So, the fundraising that we do in the next 45 to 60 days is approximately 10% of our entire budget. We would love for groups, organization, churches, businesses, to volunteer and come out with a group of friends to ring the iconic bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell season. Captain Mark Van Meter, Commanding Officer of Salvation Army

Van Meter says they ask for volunteers help but also hire additional help for the weekends if necessary.

Van Meter says this year they will have a QR code so community members can donate through their phone on Apple pay, Venmo, PayPal etc.