BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Bellaire Firefighter Festival is happening this weekend at Bellaire City Park.

The annual event kicked off Friday and will continue through Sunday.

Saturday will test Bellaire’s bravest with the Firefighter Olympics and there is a petting zoo at 5 p.m.

Halloween takes center stage Sunday with the pet costume contest and kids costume parade at 1:30 p.m.

Wrist bands are available for $10, which is good all day for multiple attractions.