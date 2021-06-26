Bellaire landmark celebrates a century and a half!

Countdown to the 4th of July

BELLAIRE, OH (WTRF) — One local village is celebrating the 150th anniversary of a historical landmark this weekend.

The first ever Great Stone Viaduct Festival is taking place, in Bellaire along side the bridge itself.

It features live music, and a number of local craft and food vendors, that includes the famous Son of Italy Sausage sandwiches.

Saturday there were also inflatables for the kids.

Proceeds from the festival will go toward future improvements on the bridge.

The event will continue into Sunday.