Bellaire Public Library kicks off lecture series with cold case

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Bellaire Public Library is kicking off its Great Stone Viaduct Lecture Series with the former defense attorney for an unsolved case that occurred more than two decades ago in the Ohio Valley.

In December 1997, medical student, Anthony Proviano, was traveling to Pittsburgh for winter break. However, during the middle of his commute, he checked into a hotel in St. Clairsville

Proviano was found dead the next morning with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Although authorities never discovered any evidence linking another individual to the crime scene, Marlene Smith of Washington, Pennsylvania was convicted for murder nine years after the incident.

I asked them, ‘can you link her whatsoever to the hotel room, to the car, to the scene of the shooting?’ And the answer was always no but they also had the comeback, ‘absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.’ I’ve never forgotten that. Judge John A. Vavra, to lecture on Anthony Proviano case

John Vavra, now a judge, will speak on the high profile case 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bellaire Public Library.

This is the first of many in the Great Stone Viaduct Lecture Series, which is free and open to the public.

Latest Posts: