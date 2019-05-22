Belmont Co. man shares about his interesting start in life

Walter Latacz of Yorkville is a man of many stories and they’re all true.

He started out the shortest kid in his class, but ended up at six foot seven, due to a pituitary tumor.

At age 15, he was having headaches, nosebleeds, and double vision, but he was finally growing, and he appeared to be healthy.

His coach said he was just fine, and even his doctor said he just had sinus problems.

Oddly enough, Latacz says a broken hip saved his life.

He says he when he dislocated his hip in a pickup game of football, he ended up in the hospital, where someone realized he had a pituitary tumor.

He was sent to Cleveland Clinic, where the tumor was removed.

He went on to become a physical therapist for 40 years.

Latacz says having physical problems himself gave him compassion and sensitivity for others.

It also gave him a love of country music.

He says it spoke to him, with stories of real-life struggles and heartaches.

So now Latacz writes lyrics and submits them to Nashville.

He has had two professional demo recordings made– a touching song based on Robin Williams’ life called “Silent Tears,” and a funny song about a man whose girlfriend spends a lot of money, called “You Make My Wallet Skinny.”

He also raises blueberries in a huge plot behind his house and gives most of them away.

He once built a log home.

He loves to tell the story of his parents, who grew up in Poland and both were held in prison camps in Europe during World War II.

Latacz wears a size 15 shoe and can hold 8 baseballs in one hand.

Right now he’s repairing a friend’s bicycle, just for fun.

“The only thing I don’t do….is nothing!” Latacz says with a smile.