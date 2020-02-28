Belmont County Animal Rescue League gets a redesign

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- You might notice some new flair when you check out The Belmont County Animal Rescue League’s Facebook page.

BCARL made some changes to their logs and redesign that really catches your eye.

We’re really excited to roll this new identity system out. BCARL does an amazing job and plays an important role in Belmont County, and our hope is that this new identity and articulation of their mission will allow the Belmont County Animal Rescue League to stand apart in their mission to rescue abandoned and neglected animals, give them a safe place to recover, and then rehome them to loving families. Nathan Blake- Spokesperson for BCARL

Check out the full redesign images below.

Blake says that you’ll see an ongoing rollout throughout the 2020 year.