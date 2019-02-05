Belmont County cemetery caretaker gets sentenced Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - Forgery, aggravated theft, and deception. Those are charges a former Belmont County cemetery caretaker has been charged with, and on Monday she learned her fate for those crimes.

After the 4 day trial Karen Sue Neff was sentenced to 54 months in prison by Judge Vavra.

In the middle of January Pal-oma Resources LLC, a gas and oil company, testified against Karen Sue Neff after she signed a gas and oil lease for the Belmont County Memorial Park Association.

Neff received a huge check for more than $282 thousand dollars which she has to pay back.

On each document, Paloma Resources LLC testified that Karen Neff had signed it as secretary of the Cemetery Association.

Neff also read a letter that she wrote to the Judge.

Belmont County Common Pleas Judge, Judge Vavra said, "The sole reason you're not going to serve the entire nine years is because I'm holding out some chance that these victims, including the association can in some way be reimbursed. Although, again I have not heard what you used that money for especially the cash."

The financial shortages were discovered when people complained that the cemetery was not being maintained