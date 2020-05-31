Belmont County Commissioners stress importance of census forms

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County commissioners say it’s critically important that every resident fill out their census forms.

They say grant funding to townships and counties is based on census data. They say that data drives a lot of decision-making in Columbus and Washington, DC.

And even private businesses look at census numbers to make decisions.

Recent numbers that we have received are that about 58 to 59% of Belmont County residents have responded at this point. We want to see those numbers continue to grow. As we get closer to the deadline, there will be increased efforts to remind those individuals who have not participated to please do so before that deadline. J.P. Dutton, Belmont County Commissioner

They say your responses will be kept absolutely private and your information will not be shared or sold.

If you have concerns about that, commissioners say they can put you in contact with the county census committee, who can assure you of the strict privacy of the process.

