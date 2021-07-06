Belmont County Cooling Centers

Here are the cooling centers available in Belmont County.

Maks may be required at the cooling centers at all times.

Barnesville Fire Station, 125 East Church Street, Barnesville: 740-425-3054

Bellaire Salvation Army, 315 – 37th Street, Bellaire: 740-676-6225

Belmont United Methodist Church, 129 N. Market Street, Belmont: 740-509-3040

Spirit of 76 Fire Department, 53890 Key-Bellaire Road, Bellaire: 740-676-7676

Village of Bethesda Community Room, 103 S. Main Street, Bethesda: 740-582-1888

Smith Township Fire Dept., 46389 Firehouse Street, Centerville: 740-310-0944

Flushing Fire Department, 104 E. High Street, Flushing 740-968-4700

Holloway VFD Hall, Main Street, Holloway, OH 740-338-0593

Grace Presbyterian Church, 7 North 4th Street, Martins Ferry: 740-633-2699

Neffs United Methodist Church, 5407 Belmont Street, Neffs: 740-579-6069

Church of the Nazarene, 100 SR7 South, Powhatan Point: 740-472-4105

Village of Shadyside Community Center, 50 E. 39th Street, Shadyside: (door is open)

Somerton United Methodist Church, 55400 Washington Street, Somerton: 740-391-9060

Yorkville Fire Department, 139 Market Street, Yorkville: 740-859-3488

724-579-6408 (after 4:00 p.m.)