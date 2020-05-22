Belmont County dedicates Fridays to local food trucks

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Motorists passing by the Belmont County Courthouse Friday may have noticed the Wood Fired Pizza food truck.

Belmont County is hosting ‘Food Truck Fridays’ every Friday outside the Courthouse. Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse was last week’s guest.

Vance Amos co-founded the food truck business in 2016, but booming business has pushed plans for a restaurants to the forefront.

It’s usually pretty steady for us. Usually every time we sell out. Pretty much everyday we sell out. It’s a good business. That’s one of the reasons why we want to go to a brick and mortar possibly. Vance Amos, Co-owner – Wood Fired Pizza Company

Amos also says the food truck will stay if a restaurant does come about. Wood Fired Pizza will be traveling to High Tower Brewery in Rayland Saturday.

