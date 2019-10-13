Belmont County dedicates Rubberneck Tour 2019 to Dr. John Mattox

FLUSHING, Ohio (WTRF) – The 47th annual Belmont County Rubberneck Tour is happening in Flushing, Ohio this Sunday.

Rubberneck Tour 2019 will be in the honor and memory of Dr. John Mattox, a Flushing native.

This year's Rubberneck Tour has been scheduled to take place in the Flushing area, in honor and remembrance of Dr. John… Posted by Belmont County Tourism on Friday, August 23, 2019

Before his passing, one of Dr. Mattox’s final projects was bringing the Rubberneck Tour to his hometown and Belmont County Tourism Council is excited to make his dream come true.

[Dr.] John Mattox was very excited about us — that we were going to have it out there. He was actually reaching out to other organizations and places to stop out in Flushing. With his passing, I think it would only be appropriate that we dedicate this year’s event in memory of him. Barb Ballint, Belmont County Tourism Director

Dr. Mattox was also heavily involved in the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing.

The self-guided driving tour will stop at many attractions, such as Zion Christian Retreat and the Stratton Flour Mill.

We’re going to have a lot of organizations set up in the [Schuler] Park. We’re hoping to have the St. Clairsville Fliers, who always participate in the Rubberneck Tour. Barb Ballint, Belmont County Tourism Director

Rubberneck Tour 2019 will be held Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.