Belmont County officials pleased that Gov. Mike DeWine promises more money for kids

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with Belmont County's Job and Family Service director and promised increased funding for child welfare in Ohio's upcoming budget.

Vince Gianangeli says he is pleased because funding for children in the county's care is desperately needed.

Gianangeli says Ohio is 50th in the country in terms of state investment in child welfare. Even if the state doubled what it gives counties, he says Ohio would still be 50th.

Now more than ever, the need is even greater because many parents are losing custody of their children because of their own drug addiction.

"Today we have 48 children in care," Gianangeli noted. "And that's up a little bit. And that's because of the opioid problem that Governor DeWine was mentioning on Friday. And that is a trend that we're seeing all over the state. So additional kids in care means additional money to meet their needs."

He said 25 percent of those kids are placed with relatives, and another 25 percent in foster homes.

The remaining 50 percent are in treatment facilities to deal with mental or behavioral problems or special needs.

The county always needs more foster families. They say they're offering another round of foster parent classes starting March 23.

There will be four day-long classes to complete the training.

To sign up or find out more, call (740) 695-1075.