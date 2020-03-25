Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Belmont County Salvation Army sees huge turnout at food giveaway

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – A food giveaway scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday got started earlier than expected because of the large number of people who turned out—many there at daybreak to stand in line.

The Belmont County Salvation Army gave out frozen meat, canned vegetables and fruits, cereal, rice, pasta, spaghetti sauce and even laundry detergent and deodorant.

They taped markers on the parking lot, sidewalks and in the kitchen to keep everyone six feet apart.

So, we started a little bit earlier because they would have been the first people in line anyway. So, we said ‘okay,’ let’s start getting this moving so that we wouldn’t have a huge bunch of people around. We were trying to mark off different spaces to keep the social distancing as much as we possibly can.

Major Louis Patrick, Belmont County Salvation Army

Last Friday, the Belmont County Salvation Army gave out 160 hot take-out meals. And they expect to help at least 100 families in their weekly produce giveaway on Wednesday.

The major says the need in the community is higher due to the COVID-19 crisis.

