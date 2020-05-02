Belmont County seeks ways to bring families back together amid pandemic

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – In most counties, kids in foster homes haven’t been able to visit their parents due to COVID-19.

Typically, the visits would be held at the parents home, a neutral location or at the agency.

Belmont County Job and Family Services say it has been hard on the parents and kids.

Belmont County is trying to find a way to bring back visits between parents and kids in a safe way with the least amount of contact possible.

If at all possible, the placement can transport the child, take the child straight to the visiting room. The parents would already be there, they would come early. Make sure hands are washed, they’re wearing face protection. They would be in a room—just them, no one else coming in and out. Christine Parker, Children Services Administrator – Belmont County Job and Family Services

Parker says the parents still have rights to see their kids, so the visitations are an important part of the process of bringing a family back together.

Latest Posts: