Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas remembers late mentor

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A retired Belmont County Sheriff passed away in his home in Morristown on Wednesday at the age of 79.

During his 34-year run in law enforcement, Tom McCort became a mentor to current Belmont County Sheiff, Dave Lucas.

Sheriff Lucas remembers his mentor as a man who took his job seriously and very knowledgeable on many subjects, especially history.

I was a deputy on the road. He promoted me to a sergeant. And then throughout the years, I worked 20 years for Sheriff McCort, and everybody that knows him can tell you that he can tell a story. He could go into a room and just take over the room. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

McCort and Sheriff Lucas remained close friends following his retirement in 2005.

He leaves behind his wife, Pamela, three sons, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

