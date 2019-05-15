Belmont County’s humane officer will have a specific role in helping animals

The Belmont County Animal Rescue League wants you to know exactly what their hew humane agent will do.

The position will be up and running in early July, and BCARL officials say it will fill a void in the county.

Currently, sheriff’s deputies try to respond to “humane calls,” but it’s actually no one’s job.

But once an actual humane agent is on the job, they will respond to calls from people about animals of any kind that are being abused or neglected.

“For example, an animal that is very thin or is without food or water for a long period of time,” said Jennifer Woollard, BCARL director. “Those are all neglect type things. Abuse is far more obvious. I mean if you see somebody abusing an animal, that’s also something that agents would respond to.”

On the other hand, dogs running at large, dogs that have bitten someone or have attacked another animal–would be cases for the county dog warden.

BCARL has an agreement with the county, and they’re being allotted five spaces for dogs and five spaces for cats at the county shelter, although BCARL will care fot those animals.

They say people are understandably confused about who does what.

There are actually 10 or more humane organizations in Belmont County, and they each provide a different service.

In addition to the county shelter and BCARL, there’s the Belmont County Humane Society, Belmont County Hoof and Paw, The Road Home Animal Project, Back Street Cat Rescue and more.