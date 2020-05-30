Benwood City Pool welcomes swimmers following $2 million renovation

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – Benwood City Pool is officially open and ready to show off its newest additions following a $2 million renovation project.

The swimming pool was reconstructed with state-of-the-art concrete floors and stainless steel siding. Officials say these upgrades will allow the pool to last another 50 years or more.

We did it right. We used all of the right technology to make this pool last longer. So really that’s not a bad price and the people are going to get so much enjoyment out of this. Our residents are what we work for. Ed Kuca, Mayor – City of Benwood

Benwood City Pool also replaced the kid’s pool with a splash pad. Officials have released health and safety guidelines ahead of reopening.

The capacity will be limited to 175 guests and a pool pass will not guarantee admission. All guests will also be subjected to a screening for illness prior to entry.

Guests are encouraged to wear to Personal Protective Equipment and social distancing will be enforced.

The high dive will remain closed until further notice and the low dive and slide will be sanitized after each use.

Benwood City Pool is open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Latest Posts: