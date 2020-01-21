Bethany College is asking for professional clothing donations

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – For many college students, buying business clothes for interviews and internships can be a stressful task.

Many times, it can be too expensive to buy and sometimes to hard to find. ​That’s why Bethany College set up their Professional Image Center in 2015.

The center offers college students free, gently used business clothes to help them look their best for upcoming job opportunities. ​Demand for business items recently spiked at the beginning of the semester, so now, they’re looking for more people to donate their gently used and clean work attire. ​

They’re currently in dire need of smaller men’s sizes in suits and button ups, as well as updated women’s clothes in large and small sizes.

We offer a lot of different kinds of resources. We have complete sets, individual jackets, individual pants, ties, belts, dress shirts, shoes. So, anything that they would need for an interview or internship, we pretty much have. MATTHEW BAKOWSKI – SOCIAL WORK DEPARTMENT FELLOW

It gives them a better advantage whenever they/re going to a job interview. It gives them a step ahead and allows them to get clothing that they wouldn’t have access to otherwise, because business clothes can be pretty expensive. EDEN RICE – SOCIAL WORK DEPARTMENT FELLOW

The professional image center is located on the bottom floor of Morlan Hall, in Room 13. They’re open most days 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

