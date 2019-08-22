Bethany College welcomes students back

Breaking News
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Back-to-school season keeps rolling along as local colleges have students returning back to the classrooms.

Bethany College will welcome the Class of 20-23 to its campus this morning and will have its matriculation ceremony at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Bethany says it saw a record number of applicants this year with its incoming class consisting of more than 220 students from 18 states and six countries.

Students are feeling all kind of emotions while moving in!

“I’m excited an nervous. I don’t think I’m ready to leave my mom and dad and like my home.”

Abbey Dobbins, Bethany Student

“Honestly just having my first taste of freedom. It’s like kind of nerve wracking but I’m really excited for this new chapter in my life.”

Lauren Starr, Bethany Student

In addition, Franciscan University students have their move-in today from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

And Wheeling University and West Liberty will be moving in on Friday.

