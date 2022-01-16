Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Reverend Darrell W. Cummings and Ohio Valley community members held a service today at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is Monday.

The holiday honors King, who was a major leader during the civil rights movement in America during the 20th century.

King is remembered for his “I Have a Dream Speech” and many wise words to follow.

In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter