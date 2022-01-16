Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Reverend Darrell W. Cummings and Ohio Valley community members held a service today at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is Monday.

The holiday honors King, who was a major leader during the civil rights movement in America during the 20th century.

King is remembered for his “I Have a Dream Speech” and many wise words to follow.