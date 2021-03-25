Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is stuffing a bus, but not with gifts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is stuffing a bus this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Not with gifts, but with food and personal grooming items.

They are asking anyone who has the means to donate to help, and they are accepting monetary donations as well.

Revered Cummings said that these items will be donated to those in need during their Easter food basket giveaway next month.

He said that helping others is just what a community does.

“We’ve had people who have come through our drive-through food basket giveaways who say they have never received anything from a food pantry or food bank before. And of course, it’s not their fault that they’re in that need now, but that’s what a community does. We come together to help those who are in need.” Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The Easter Food Basket Giveaway will take place on the day before Easter at the North Wheeling Dream Center.