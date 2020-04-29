Bethlehem Elementary School throws unique parade for students

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH
by: Aliah Keller

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local elementary school opened up its school grounds to the students for the first time since March 13th.

Bethlehem Elementary threw a unique parade for its kids Tuesday evening.

Instead of lining up its staff in a parade, the school had parents drive their kids through the school parking lot as teachers and staff waved with posters. The posters had heart-felt messages showing how much they miss them.

According to the staff, over a third of the kids who go to the school came to the parade.

