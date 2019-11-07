Bethlehem Elementary School welcomes Veterans

Bethlehem W.VA. (WTRF)- Today, the staff and students of Bethlehem Elementary School again welcomed and thanked veterans for their service to our country.

The school hosted its fifth annual “Breakfast with Veterans”

Bethlehem Principal Stacy Dietz and her staff initiated the veteran’s program five years ago when she took over as the school’s top administrator.

As part of the event, Bethlehem students invite family members or friends who have served in the United States armed forces to take part in the breakfast and be recognized. Dietz said Bethlehem’s “Breakfast with Veterans” is an event that is important to her.

I believe service to your country is a heroic feat, these service men and women deserve recognition for their contributions, and the Bethlehem teachers, staff members and students enjoy welcoming them and thanking them for their service. I come from a military family, and this has become an event that I’m truly proud of Bethlehem Principal Stacy Dietz

The Breakfast was purchased by the Bethlehem Elementary School PTO. Members of the Grace Luthern Church in Bethlehem, the school’s Partner in Education, volunteered at the event.