Bethlehem Elementary students learn about oil & natural gas industry

Fourth and fifth grade students at Bethlehem Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about the natural gas and oil industry Wednesday afternoon.

There were six work stations that the students visited, each unique in explaining the core elements of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Stations were there to enrich students on the history and formation of natural gas. Students learned about fracking, porosity, and equipment handling through the use of robotics.

“They’re collaborating together on a lot of the discussion topics and it helps boil down the complex technology that is involved in developing natural gas from shale,” said community relations manager Amy Dobkin.

Anthony Sikole was one of the participating fifth graders. “We’re learning about gas and oil and all of the oil rigs and stuff,” he said. “I’ll probably be an electrician or a welder.”

These fun activities were geared towards all forms of learning. Not only was it a fun experience for the kids, the program hopes to inspire young minds on where to take their futures.